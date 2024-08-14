Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency trailer opens on an intensified note wherein as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she is just a ‘dumb little girl’ grappling her way through the political nitty-gritties of the country. The movie has her slipping into the shoes of the first female Prime Minister Of India. It traces her journey from her advent into politics to the infamous Emergency, which marked one of the most tumultuous phases of her tenure as the Prime Minister. With a mammoth responsibility on her shoulders to do justice to the role, Kangana can be seen getting into the skin of the character skillfully and also inculcates the required voice modulations, which makes her performance even more realistic.

The Emergency trailer begins with Indira Gandhi’s troubled relationship with her father, India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. A young Indira feels dejected by her father feeling somewhat threatened by her victory. Her naysayers also label her as a ‘usurper’ to her father’s seat of power. However, her real challenge begins when she dons the hat of the Prime Minister of the Country. We get a glimpse of her conversations with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Shreyas Talpade) and Sam Manekshaw (Milind Soman), wherein she tries to convince them about her caring for the nation’s well-being.

However, Gandhi soon faces opposition from activist Jayaprakash Narayan (Anupam Kher), who soon turns public opinion against her. The trailer then showcases the varied events that ultimately led to the ‘Emergency’ after Indira Gandhi feared everyone was coming for her throne. While Kangana Ranaut shines in the trailer throughout, showcasing the complexities of the character, we wish the other supporting star cast showed the same fiery tint in their performance.

While Milind Soman manages to do justice to his character of Sam Manekshaw, which might derive a lot of comparisons to Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the same in Sam Bahadur, Anupam Kher looks magnetic as Jayaprakash Narayan. However, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Vishak Nair do not exude the same exuberance in their first look as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pupul Jayakar and Sanjay Gandhi in their performance. The movie might also fall prey to the controversial ‘agenda-driven’ plotline unless it stays true to the events and focuses on Indira Gandhi’s personality unfolding.

On a concluding note, the movie, which has also been directed by Kangana Ranaut gives an equal amount of hits and misses simultaneously. We hope there will be more hits in the final product wherein the supporting star cast will also positively impact the film. Apart from that, Emergency is also under tremendous pressure to perform well at the box office, given Kangana Ranaut’s previously failed endeavors like Dhaakad and Tejas.

