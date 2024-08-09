Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz is just a whisker away from creating box office history! Keep reading to know the film’s worldwide box office collections after 21 days.

The film has already amassed a staggering 110.52 crore worldwide, with a strong domestic haul of 75.52 crore and an impressive overseas collection of 35 crore.

Currently holding the 9th spot in the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024, Bad Newz is poised to make a giant leap up the charts. With a mere 1 crore more, the film will comfortably surpass both Yami Gautam’s Article 370 (111.62 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (111.64 crore) to claim the 6th position.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Hindi Films Of 2024 – Worldwide Collections

Fighter: 354.70 crore Shaitaan: 216.18 crore Crew: 161.2 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 143.66 crore Munjya: 131.26 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Article 370: 111.62 crore Bad Newz: 110.52 crore Chandu Champion: 91.04 crore

Can Bad Newz beat Munjya?

While overtaking Article 370 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan seems comfortable, surpassing the 5th-placed Munjya (131.26 crore) appears to be a more challenging task. Given the current momentum, it remains to be seen if Bad Newz can pull off this incredible feat.

Bad Newz on OTT

A quirky blend of comedy and drama, Bad Newz tackles the unusual concept of heteropaternal superfecundation. Produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective, the film follows Saloni Bagga (Tripti Dimri) as she navigates the unexpected complexities of carrying twins with different fathers—Akhil Chadha (Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk).

Released on July 19, Bad Newz sparked considerable interest. While its box office performance has been decent, anticipation for the film’s OTT release is growing. While a specific OTT release date hasn’t been announced, Bad Newz is expected to begin streaming sometime between August and September. This is the typical window for most films to make their digital debut after theatrical release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

