Kill At The Worldwide Box Office (35 Days): Lakshya’s Action Thriller Falls Short Of 50 Crore But Scores A 24.75% Profit!

In a cinematic landscape dominated by big-budget spectacles, Kill has emerged as a compelling underdog story. The film, starring relative newcomers Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, has defied expectations to deliver a solid box office performance and a healthy return on investment. Keep reading to know more!

Released on July 5, amidst a crowded theatrical landscape, Kill faced stiff competition from heavyweights like Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira and Indian 2 in its initial weeks. However, the film managed to carve a niche for itself with its taut action sequences and engaging narrative. Word-of-mouth appreciation further fueled its momentum, ensuring a steady stream of audiences throughout its theatrical run.

By the fifth week, the film’s screen count was significantly reduced due to new releases like Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, as well as the continued success of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz. Despite these challenges, Kill managed to hold on to its audience, grossing an impressive 80 lakh in its fifth week.

With a total net India collection of 24.95 crore (29.44 crore gross India) against a production budget of 20 crore, Kill has already turned a profit of 4.95 crore, translating to a commendable ROI of 24.75%. This financial success is a testament to the film’s ability to connect with audiences on a grassroots level.

With an overseas gross of 19 crore, Kill has amassed a total of 48.44 crore worldwide. While the film’s theatrical run is nearing its end, its journey is far from over. With a tentative OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 30, Kill has the potential to reach an even wider audience and solidify its position as a profitable venture.

Kill’s success serves as a reminder that content-driven films with strong execution can find their audience, even in an industry often dominated by star power and big budgets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

