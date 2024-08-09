Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a beautiful run at the box office in India and overseas. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer enjoyed an exceptional run in North America, competing with big-budget films like RRR, Baahubali 2, and Jawan. But do you know it isn’t the biggest Hindi opener of 2024 in the USA/ Canada markets? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

In North America, Nag Ashwin’s directorial is the second highest-grossing Telugu film, only behind SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. But the real magic happened in Hindi, as Kalki surpassed Pathaan to become the #1 grosser in the overseas market. However, interestingly, it could not achieve the tag of the biggest opener of 2024.

Top 10 Biggest Hindi Openers of 2024 at the North American box office

As per data shared by Nishit Shaw, Crew made a smashing debut at the North American box office with staggering earnings of $600K on day 1. It is the biggest Hindi opener of 2024. On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD isn’t even in second place but in third place.

Kalki 2898 AD made box office collections of $454K on its opening day in the USA/ Canada markets. It is behind Crew and Hrithik Roshan led Fighter, which stands at #2 with $565K earnings.

Take a look at the Top 10 Hindi openers in North America (2024) below:

Crew: $600K Fighter: $565K Kalki 2898 AD: $454K Bad Newz: $351K Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: $315K Shaitaan: $230K Kill: $155K Yodha: $130K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: $110K Chandu Champion: $89K

The girl gang, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu surely left the box office screen on fire, and how! Many other biggies like Maidaan, Sarfira, and Indian 2 are out of the top 10.

