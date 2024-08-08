Raayan Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush’s Film Dethrones Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Become Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2024

Dhanush’s Raayan is continuing its impressive run at the box office with a strong hold on the second Wednesday. Released on July 26th, Raayan has generated a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Despite the divided opinions, the film has undeniably triumphed at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, after surpassing the lifetime total of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 domestically. Keep reading to know more!

Raayan, Dhanush’s highest grosser ever, raked in an additional 1.98 crore net yesterday, bringing its total India net collection to a substantial 83.03 crore after 13 days. This translates to a gross total of 97.97 crore within the domestic market, a testament to the film’s stable run in India.

The Kamal Haasan-starrer collected 83 crore nett in its lifetime run earlier this year. Raayan has gone past this feat, emerging as the Highest Kollywood Grosser of the year.

Raayan’s overseas box office collections

Raayan’s overseas performance has been equally phenomenal. With a current overseas total of 38.5 crore, the film is poised to breach the 40 crore mark shortly.

Following his appearance in the Russo Brothers’ The Grey Man, Raayan’s screenplay has earned a prestigious spot in the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, adding to the actor-director’s growing global recognition.

Combining the domestic and overseas figures, Raayan’s worldwide gross stands at an impressive 136.47 crore. This remarkable achievement also places the film in a strong position to challenge for the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide.

A Close Race for the Top Spot Worldwide

Currently, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 holds the coveted position of the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, with a worldwide collection of 150.94 crore. Raayan must garner an additional 9.59% to surpass this figure and claim the top spot. Considering the film’s current momentum, this target is certainly within reach.

Indian 2: 150.94 crore Raayan: 136.47 crore Maharaja: 109.13 crore Aranmanai 4: 100.24 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Garudaan: 60.20 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Star: 25.92 crore Siren: 20.13 crore

2024 Tamil Box Office Landscape

The year 2024 has witnessed a strong performance by the Tamil film industry, with several films making a significant impact at the box office. Following Raayan and Indian 2, Maharaja with 109.13 crore and Aranmanai 4 with 100.24 crore have also crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide.

With the film’s potential to cross the 40 crore mark overseas and continue its strong domestic run, Raayan is undoubtedly set to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

