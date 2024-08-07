Raayan Box Office: Dhanush’s Film Poised For Full Recovery; Recoups 90% Of Its Budget

Dhanush’s Raayan is proving to be a formidable force at the box office, continuing its impressive run. The film’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down as it enters its second week.

Domestically, Raayan has maintained a steady pace, collecting 2.30 crores on its second Monday and 2 crores on Tuesday. With a cumulative net collection of 81.05 crores in 12 days, the film is steadily marching towards its break-even point.

Given the film’s reported budget of 90 crore, these numbers are particularly impressive. The Dhanush-starrer has already recovered a substantial 90% of its production cost. With just 9 crore more to recoup, the film is well on its way to being declared a clean success.

Raayan’s Plot

The compelling story follows Raayan, a hotel manager, as he takes on the responsibility of raising his siblings after their parents’ mysterious disappearance. The plot revolves around the tragic events of his sister Durga’s kidnapping and betrayal by his own brothers. The impactful film owes much of its success to Dhanush’s skillful direction and AR Rahman’s evocative score.

Raayan’s OTT Release Date

Starring Dhanush, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles, Raayan was released on July 26, 2024, in theaters. The movie, directed by Dhanush, is scheduled to premiere on OTT platforms in September 2024. There are reports suggesting that it will be available on SUN NXT and possibly Prime Video. With the OTT release about 3 weeks away from today, the movie still has time to make money at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the film will reach the 100-crore mark in the domestic market.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: “Prabhas Or Mahesh Babu?” Netizens Decode Ram Gopal Varma’s Blind Claims About A Telugu Star Spending His Money To Keep His Flop Film In Theaters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News