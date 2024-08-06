Tamil cinema’s versatile star, Dhanush, is currently riding high on the unprecedented success of his directorial venture, Raayan. Marking his 50th film as an artist, the action drama has emerged as a phenomenal box office juggernaut, surpassing the 100 crore mark worldwide.

Raayan has been particularly triumphant in its home state of Tamil Nadu, amassing a staggering 65 crores gross and poised to dethrone Aranmanai 4 as the highest-grossing film of 2024 in the region. This remarkable feat is even more impressive considering the film’s A certificate rating. The movie’s enduring popularity is evident in its consistent performance at the box office, with a phenomenal surge in collections during its second weekend.

While basking in the glory of Raayan’s triumph, Dhanush is also making waves internationally. The internet is ablaze with speculation that Dhanush is in talks to join the star-studded cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Though neither Dhanush nor the Russo Brothers, who are directing the film, have confirmed the news, fans are already envisioning the actor sharing the screen with Robert Downey Jr.

Dhanush’s previous collaboration with the Russo Brothers on The Gray Man has only fueled the excitement. His impressive performance in that film has left audiences eager to see him take on a more substantial role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project.

Meanwhile, the MCU is experiencing its wave of excitement with the return of Robert Downey Jr. in a completely unexpected role. The iconic Iron Man actor is set to embody the formidable villain, Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday. This shocking revelation, made by Downey Jr. himself at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, has sent shockwaves through the fan community and heightened anticipation for the film.

As the rumour mill continues churning, fans eagerly await official confirmation of Dhanush’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday. The prospect of seeing the Tamil actor share the screen with the likes of Downey Jr. and under the direction of the Russo Brothers is undoubtedly thrilling.

Currently, Dhanush is juggling his commitments with Kubera, a promising project directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. Once this film wraps up, the actor is expected to shift his focus to the potential Hollywood venture.

