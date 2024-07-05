Rashmika Mandanna is unstoppable, as the actress has signed some exciting movies. The actress started her journey with South Indian movies but has also acted in Bollywood movies like Goodbye and Animal. It’s time for the actress to shine in another South Indian movie, Kubera.

Today, the makers of Kubera shared a new poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna. In the poster, the Animal actress is dressed in an Indian suit and holds a suitcase. She stands against a forest backdrop, keeping the mystery intact about what’s exactly happening.

Along with the poster, the Pushpa star also shared a new Kubera promo. Rashmika Mandanna shows a different side of herself. At night, she goes out secretly in a forest, looking curious and determined. The actress finds a spot and starts digging quickly. After a while, she uncovers a bag full of money. The moment she sees all the cash, her face reflects greed and joy. There’s a hint of darkness in Rashmika’s character.

Along with Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dalip Tahil, and Jim Sarbh. Sekhar Kammula directed the movie and co-wrote the story with Chaithanya Pingali. Earlier this year, the makers shared promos for Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

Along with Kubera, Rashmika Mandanna will also appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule. It’s a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise and also stars Allu Arjun. Rashmika will reprise her character, Srivalli, in the Telugu action film. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. After Animal and Goodbye, the actress has signed her third Bollywood movie – Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it’s an action thriller film which stars Salman Khan, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. The actioner will hit the theatres during Eid next year.

