The cameos in Kalki include notable actors like Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Shobana, Brahmanandam and Anna Ben, showcasing the film’s all-India spirit.

In a recent interview, Anna Ben, who played Kyra in the film, expressed her excitement and pride in being part of such a project. She said, “It’s incredible that we have an Indian film representing us globally. From the casting to the technicians, every industry is involved in this film. Every actor has done a fantastic job and we can all be proud of that.”

Anna shared how her colleagues including actor Manju Warrier and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran supported her and Shobana. She noted, “My colleagues are so happy to see me and Shobana ma’am representing Kerala in such a big film. Many people from the industry called me, expressing their happiness to see me even though it’s a small part. I’ve received a lot of love and they were thrilled to see my name in the credits.”

The actress revealed that Dulquer Salmaan’s cameo was her favorite in the film. She stated, “Dulquer’s a national star now. His involvement in the project changed many things because he has a huge fan base. When his face appeared onscreen, people went crazy and it made me proud to be part of the same industry.”

Regarding the fate of her character, Kyra, in the sequel, Anna mentioned that fan theories suggest she might not be dead. She shared her curiosity about Kyra’s future, saying, “I’ve also been wondering the same. During the shoot I became friends with the ADs. They were rooting for my character and hoped she would come back. I asked Nag sir about it but he just smiled and said, ‘I don’t know. Maybe. Let’s see.’ So I guess we’ll have to wait and watch. I’ll be very happy if she comes back.”

