Following the phenomenal box office performance of Prabhas’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin has become a household name. But amidst the celebratory spotlight, Ashwin took a moment on Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for the journey he shared with Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, the leading lights of Vyjayanthi Movies, over the past decade.

Ashwin’s message reminisces about their debut film, “Yevade Subrahmanyam.” Back then, Vyjayanthi Movies faced challenges, and the project was a gamble. He vividly recalls a particularly stressful moment during filming when unexpected rain halted production, leading to unplanned costs that caused them to panic. Looking back, he acknowledges that these initial anxieties pale in comparison to their subsequent achievements.

Over the past ten years, every film they embarked on not only thrived commercially but also etched its mark on Telugu cinema. Ashwin acknowledges both their triumphs and areas for improvement, expressing immense pride and gratitude for being part of this phenomenal journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nagi (@nag_ashwin)

Ashwin’s heartfelt message was accompanied by a photo of him alongside Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The caption reads:

“Around 10 years ago, the three of us began our debut feature film ‘Yevade’ together… Vyjayanthi Movies was at a low and this film was a risky one… I remember a day of shoot with 20 extras and it rained…we couldn’t finish and meant we had to come back and set up again…that extra cost was unaccounted for and made us break down and panic…in retrospect that cost wasn’t much at all…from that to this… 10 years later…every movie we have made together, is not just successful at the box office, but a small milestone in film history, in its own way…I feel proud and blessed to stand between these two…and be a part of the impossible things we are pulling off… There are shortcomings…there is so much room to improve… And we shall. For now, just Gratitude.”

The unwavering dedication of this trio – Nag Ashwin, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt – has undeniably revitalized Vyjayanthi Movies. Their impressive filmography includes critically acclaimed films like “Yevade Subrahmanyam,” “Jathi Ratnalu,” and “Mahanati,” culminating in the recent blockbuster “Kalki 2898 AD.” Even projects like “Anni Manchi Sakunamule,” despite a lukewarm box office performance, showcased their unwavering commitment to quality filmmaking.

The ability to seamlessly navigate between intimate character studies and large-scale event films like “Kalki 2898 AD” demonstrates that Vyjayanthi Movies’ legacy is in safe hands.

Must Read: Baahubali’s Rocky Start! When Rajamouli Doubted His Epic & Telugu Audiences Booed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News