Odia Cinema created history in 2025 at the box office, delivering the most successful Odia film in history. In 29 days, Bou Buttu Bhutta stands at a total net collection of 15.34 crore at the box office. Starring Babushaan Mohanty and Archita Sahu in the lead roles, alongside actress Aparajita Mohanty, the film is directed by Jagdish Mishra and produced by Tripti Satapathy under Babushaan Films.

Top 3 Highest-Grossing Odia Films

Earlier, it was Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka’s adventure drama Daman, which was the highest-grossing Odia film in the history of Odia Cinema. Daman earned a total of 7.5 crore at the box office. The film was released in 2022. It is now the second-highest-grossing Odia film in history. The third highest-grossing Odia film, following Daman, is Karma, which earned 6.5 crore in its lifetime.

How Much Has Bou Buttu Bhutta Earned In 28 Days?

Bou Buttu Bhutta has earned 15.34 crore at the box office in 28 days. The film opened at the box office with a collection of 40 lakh at the box office. On the 28th day, July 9, Wednesday, the film earned 7 lakh.

Is Bou Buttu Bhutta A Hit Or Super Hit?

Bou Buttu Bhutta is mounted on an expected budget of 2 – 3 crore and the film has managed to register 667% – 411.33% returns on investments at the box office. It has churned out a profit of 13.34 – 12.34 crore. The film has performed exceptionally well at the box office and is a super hit.

Highest-Grossing Odia Film In History?

Bou Buttu Bhutta is now the highest-grossing Odia film in history, surpassing every single Odia film that has arrived in the theaters, since the first Odia release in 1936. Bou Buttu Bhutta has surpassed every single film in the last 89 years at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

