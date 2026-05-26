When it comes to the numbers game at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh is currently the king. With Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, the actor has had the most profitable film of his career. Mounted on a budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 churned out a 426.5% return on investment. However, it is still not Aditya Dhar’s most profitable film!

Interestingly, the return on investment for Aditya Dhar’s first film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, is still much higher than Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller! Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Uri was mounted on a budget of 35 crore, and it churned out 876.19% return on investment.

Dhurandhar 2 VS Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 was made on a budget that was 6.4 times higher than Uri’s budget. As a result, while Ranveer Singh’s Ghatak mode registered a 426% return on investment, Uri: The Surgical Strike’s josh is almost 100% higher with 876.1% return on investment.

While Ranveer Singh‘s biggie has wreaked absolute havoc at the box office by entering the prestigious 1000-crore club globally, its heavy, star-studded budget acts as a double-edged sword when calculating the return on investment! On the other side, Uri: The Surgical Strike remains the ultimate poster child for a low-budget, high-return miracle. The film was a sleeper hit at the box office!

Ranveer Singh has pocketed the bigger historical lifetime collection with Dhurandhar 2, but Vicky Kaushal holds onto the crown for pure efficiency. Interestingly, Aditya Dhar has given three films in his career – Uri, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar 2. All three of them have churned out profits above 200% at the box office.

The official synopsis of Dhurandhar 2 says, “Jaskirat Singh Rangi descends deeper into his alias as Hamza Ali Mazari, rising through Karachi’s criminal hierarchy to claim the feared title Sher-e-Baloch while balancing loyalty, betrayal, and survival in a ruthless underworld.” The spy thriller is rated 8.3 on IMDb. Uri: The Surgical Strike is rated 8.2 on IMDb, and the official synopsis of the film says, “Major Vihaan Singh Shergill leads an elite Para Special Forces unit to execute a high-stakes retaliatory strike across the border. He navigates personal grief and military bureaucracy to dismantle the infrastructure of a militant cell.”

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