The Indian Box Office has a new King, and this time it is a superstar with only 3 films! Not deflecting from his genre, Aditya Dhar has proved his mettle with only three cross-border action films – Uri, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar 2. With a cumulative worldwide gross collection of 3517 crore, the filmmaker is now the highest-grossing director of Hindi Cinema, pushing Rohit Shetty at number 2!

The Highest Grossing Bollywood Director!

Earlier, with a cumulative gross collection of 3181.04 crore, Rohit Shetty was the highest-grossing Bollywood director. He is called the Hit Machine, with many of his films claiming profits at the box office. However, the filmmaker has surpassed the 3000 crore club with 16 films in his career!

Aditya Dhar VS Rohit Shetty Box Office

While Rohit Shetty built his 3,181.04 crore empire over 16 films spanning two decades, Aditya Dhar has zoomed past him with just 3 films. Aditya Dhar‘s cumulative box office earnings of 3,517.95 crore now sit approximately 10% higher than Rohit Shetty’s total, almost 336 crore more!

Quality VS Quantity Dynamics!

The Uri director’s box office journey is a case study in Quality over Quantity. He started with a sleeper hit and turned a box office beast with the Dhurandhar franchise! His highest grosser, Dhurandhar 2, is currently trending at nearly 3 times the collection of Rohit Shetty’s personal best, Singham Again, which earned 402.26 crore gross collection worldwide.

Can Rohit Shetty reclaim his throne with his next outing? Or will Aditya Dhar establish a lead with his next biggie soon that will take another decade to break?

Check out the worldwide gross collection of all Aditya Dhar’s films at the box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 335.99 crore

Dhurandhar : 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2: 1827.12* crore (in 46 days)

Total: 3517.95 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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