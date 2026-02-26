The madness is back as Rohit Shetty and his gang are all set to return with Golmaal 5, and while the excitement is sky-high, the box office stakes are even higher. The film is all set to go on floors, and while the release date is yet to be finalized, it might either target December 2026 or Diwali 2027, depending on how the shoot schedules finish.

The franchise has grown exponentially in terms of scale and stardom, and the real battle isn’t just about the 200-crore club; it’s about the Return on Investment. The upcoming instalment has very simple targets when it comes to becoming the most profitable film of the franchise!

Golmaal 5 Box Office VS Golmaal Franchise

Currently, the most profitable film of Ajay Devgn‘s franchise is Golmaal 3, which registered a massive profit of 165.7% at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 40 crore, it earned 106.3 crore at the box office in India! In order to beat this, Golmaal 5 needs to register a profit of 165%.

The easiest trick to achieve this profit is to keep the budget as low as possible. It is a given that a lower budget would ultimately yield higher profits. Currently, the highest-grossing instalment of the franchise is Golmaal Again, with a collection of 205.72 crore, but since the budget of the film is 80 crore, it managed to register a profit of 157.1%.

Check out the lifetime collection, budget, and profits of all the Golmaal films ranked as per their returns on investment (India Net Collections).

Golmaal 3: 106.3 crore | 40 crore | 165.75%

Golmaal: 29 crore | 11 crore | 163.6%

Golmaal Again: 205.72 crore | 80 crore | 157.15%

Golmaal Returns: 51.55 crore| 35 crore | 47.2%

Golmaal Franchise: Total Collection: 326.88 crore | Collective Budget: 166 crore | Collective ROI%: 96.9%

With Golmaal 5 going on floors soon, the target is clear. The audience’s appetite for clean, family-friendly comedies is at an all-time high. If Rohit Shetty maintains his Midas touch, the film could potentially double the lifetime collections of the franchise, which currently sits at a cumulative total of nearly 320+ crore.

