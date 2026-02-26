Controversy and box office numbers often go hand-in-hand, but for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the battle has shifted from the ticket windows to the courtroom. Scheduled to hit theaters this Friday, on February 27, 2026, the spiritual sequel has been hit with an interim stay by the Kerala High Court. Interestingly, before the legal roadblock, the film had already begun its journey at the box office with pre-sales of 5K tickets on BMS.

While the film will now arrive after the legal battle is over, the controversy has definitely added buzz to this already controversial film, being tagged as propaganda by some, and unnecessary and exaggerated by others!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office

As the makers prepare to challenge the stay, the only question that remains is whether the film can replicate the success of the original! The Kerala Story 2 will be eyeing three major box office milestones once it finally clears the legal hurdles.

Check out the three box office records; this spiritual sequel is aiming!

Better Opening Than The Kerala Story?

The 2023 prequel was the ultimate box office dark horse. It opened to a surprising 8.03 crore. For the sequel to be considered a fierce competitor, it must cross this benchmark on Day 1. With the current legal controversy acting as an unintended promotional campaign, this number might become a possibility!

Enters the Top 3 Hindi Openers of 2026?

The year 2026 has been a mixed bag for Bollywood, but the top spots are currently held by action films and romantic dramas. If The Kerala Story 2 manages to surpass its predecessor’s opening, it will directly challenge the current leaderboard.

Check out the top 3 openings of Hindi films in 2026:

Border 2: 32.10 crore

O Romeo: 9.01 crore

Ikkis: 7.28 crore

Infiltrating the Top 10 Female-Centric Openers?

The original film currently sits at the 9th spot in the list of the top 10 female-led Bollywood openers. It would be interesting to see if the sequel, featuring a fresh cast led by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, has a chance to climb even higher.

Check out the top 10 biggest female-centric Bollywood openers at the box office (India Net Collection).

Stree 2: 64.80 crore Veere Di Wedding: 10.70 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi: 10.50 crore Crew: 10.28 crore The Dirty Picture: 9.54 crore Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi: 8.75 crore Dear Zindagi: 8.75 crore Ragini MMS 2: 8.43 crore The Kerala Story: 8.03 crore Mary Kom: 8 crore

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026.

