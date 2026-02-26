The year 2003 was a year defined by brilliant cinema in Bollywood. While we had Koi Mil Gaya, redefining the sci-fi genre, we saw Shah Rukh Khan give us a lifetime trauma by dying in Kal Ho Naa Ho, we even witnessed Amitabh Bachchan, still playing a lead with Baghbaan, and we witnessed Sanjay Dutt pull off a brilliant new innings with Munnabhai MBBS. But it was clearly the year of Radhe Bhaiya with Salman Khan, redefining Ashiq mode with Tere Naam.

Helmed by Satish Kaushik, the film turned into a phenomenon with its tragic love story making hearts break and giving an entire generation a middle-parted hairstyle that still refuses to die. While the film attained cult status and remains one of Salman Khan’s finest performances, it is all set to re-release in the theaters on February 28, 2026, and we are expecting a box office tsunami yet again!

Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office

Despite its massive popularity, Tere Naam settled for a successful verdict back in the day with a profit of only 45%. Mounted on a budget of 10 crore, the film earned 14.5 crore net collection in India in its lifetime! It needed a total of 20 crore at the box office to claim a hit verdict for itself!

How Much Does Salman Khan’s Film Need?

While the romantic drama is all set to re-release in the theaters, it currently needs only 5.5 crore at the box office to change its historical verdict and claim a hit status for itself! With the current craze for re-releases (as seen with Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad), earning 5.50 crore over a week should be a cakewalk for a superstar like Salman Khan. If Bhai fans turn up in full force, the film could finally claim the success tag it deserved 22 years ago!

Interestingly, Tere Naam, with its re-release, might also change the order of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2003, with the added re-release earnings at the box office.

Check out the current top 10 highest-grossing films of 2003.

Koi Mil Gaya: 47.19 crore Kal Ho Naa Ho: 42.65 crore (38.5 crore OG + 4.15 crore with re-release in 2025) Munnabhai MBBS: 23.13 crore Baghban: 20.65 crore Chalte Chalte: 19.4 crore Bhoot: 14.48 crore Tere Naam: 14.5 crore Jism: 8.14 crore Hungama: 12.6 crore

