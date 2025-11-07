Kal Ho Naa Ho remains one of Bollywood’s most classic films. Produced by Karan Johar, it features Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priety Zinta in pivotal roles that are still engraved in the audience’s hearts. However, did you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially considered for the role of Naina Catherine Kapoor in the film? Read on to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Made A Bold Request

During the casting of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan Johar wanted Kareena Kapoor to play Naina in the film. However, she demanded to be paid the same amount as Shah Rukh Khan. Eventually, Karan replaced her, and Priety Zinta came on board. In his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, KJO has mentioned that he was hurt and decided to replace her, as per News18.

Karan Johar wrote, “On the weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered Kareena Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave the negotiation room,’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And we signed Priety Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for a year and a half. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me.”

Cold War Between Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor Khan

This disagreement led to a rift between Karan and Kareena, which lasted nearly 18 months. It was until Karan’s father, legendary filmmaker Yash Johar, died in 2004. In the same book, he has also shared how they reconciled after a long time.“We didn’t speak for a year and a half. It was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that she called me. She was silent, and I was silent.”

KJo further added, “She said, ‘I don’t know what to say.’ I said, ‘Don’t say anything, I know you are there.’ When he (Yash Johar) passed away, she was in Bangkok, and we still had not mended things. The moment she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we had fought, I said, “I am never going to speak with her again.”

Pay Disparity Issue In Bollywood

The gender-based pay disparity is a constant topic of discussion in the Hindi film industry. However, many actresses have spoken out about being paid less than their male co-stars. Looking back, Kareena Kapoor’s demand for equal pay was far ahead of its time, and this is one of the incidents that shows the significant disparity in pay.

