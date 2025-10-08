Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most renowned filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others. He spent more than three decades in the industry and recently made news for winning his first National Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While Karan has long established himself as one of the most popular faces in showbiz, his life beyond the glitz and glamour of B-town has not always been easy. Many may not know, but the director has suffered from body dysmorphia disorder (BDD). Let’s look back at the time when he opened up about battling the condition.

Karan Johar’s Struggle With Body-Image Issues

KJo has always been vocal about facing body image issues. During a conversation with Raj Shamani nearly five years ago, Karan opened up about battling body dysmorphia. Speaking about his current state, the Dharma Productions co-owner shared, “After 52 years, I finally feel confident. Otherwise, I have body dysmorphia. It’s when you feel ashamed of your own body.”

“When I go to the pool, it feels very strange. I don’t know how to go to the pool without feeling bad. I have always been battling the bulge. I’ve tried thousands of diets, five hundred kinds of workout, every type of you can imagine. Every diet, every workout routine – I’ve tried it all. I have been combating this for years,” he shared.

Karan Johar On The Difference Between Being Slightly Uncomfortable Vs Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

When asked the difference between being slightly uncomfortable with the body and body dysmorphia, Karan replied, “Aapko discomfort hai ki aap mote lag rahe ho lekin confidence rehta hai. Aapko ghinn nahi aati apni body dekh kar aur mujhe ghinn aati hai. Main dekh bhi nahi sakta apne aapko bina kapdo ke.You keep hiding your body because you are ashamed of it. Abhi thoda better hai kyunki body better hai. That is why I wear clothes that are bigger than my size. I cannot convince myself that my body is okay.”

Karan Johar On His Physical Transformation

Karan further spoke about his physical transformation, saying, “For 15-20 years, I had no idea that I had a certain type of thyroid fluctuations. So, I did my blood work and found out that I had certain thyroid issues and other problems that needed treatment. But when I finally found out, I started a diet called OMAD – One Meal A Day.”

“The first seven days were really very difficult, but I did it for 7 months. I did not have lactose, gluten, or sugar during that regime. In recent months, I have started weight training and playing paddle, because I realised that I need to put on some weight,” he added.

Karan Johar On Ozempic Rumors

Responding to rumors surrounding his dramatic weight loss and accusations of Ozempic use, Karan Johar said, “People keep asking me if I am on Ozempic or Mounjaro, but I am tired of explaining it to people. You don’t know my truth. They have no idea about the truth, and I don’t want to share it. Long story short, I know that I am very healthy. I’ve never felt lighter and better. I have never felt more confident in my skin, and that gives me nothing but joy,” he concluded.

