This festive season, Dharma Productions is not only bringing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to the big screen but also offering fans the opportunity to experience a grand cinematic celebration in their real lives. In an exciting collaboration with District, India’s go-to destination for entertainment and experiences, Dharma has announced a special contest that promises to make this Dussehra truly unforgettable!

What Is The Dharma Dream Wedding Campaign?

To celebrate the upcoming release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK), Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and District have launched Dharma Dream Wedding, a one-of-a-kind campaign giving fans a chance to win a piece of the onscreen magic.

As soon as advance booking for SSKTK opens on District, all fans need to do is book their tickets through the platform. Just by securing a seat for the film, fans will be automatically entered into the contest. The lucky winners will be chosen shortly after, turning their Dussehra into a true celebration of love, cinema, and fashion.

Two lucky winners will receive official costumes worn by the film’s lead cast, crafted by fashion powerhouses Manish Malhotra and Kunal Rawal. One winner will take home a stunning lehenga by Malhotra, while another will receive an elegant kurta by Rawal, both designed for the film and worn by the cast.

The campaign gives fans a chance to not only view but literally participate in the story. Dharma is known for its dreamy aesthetics and costume-led storytelling, and this collaboration is a perfect extension of its brand, giving audiences not just a movie but an experience.

When Is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Releasing In Theatres?

SSKTK is all set to hit theatres on October 2, 2025, just in time for Dussehra. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

