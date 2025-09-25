The Stree franchise is undoubtedly one of the most loved Indian horror-comedy series in recent times. Fans are always on the lookout for anything related to the Maddock horror-comedy universe and the world of Stree.

The latest buzz around Shraddha Kapoor’s character started after the production house shared an update that left everyone guessing. Fans are now speculating whether Shraddha’s character from Stree will appear in the upcoming Maddock Films movie Thamma!

Stree Poster Update With A Thamma Twist Sparks Speculation

Maddock Films recently shared a new poster of Stree on Instagram. The poster’s tagline is altered from “O Stree Kal Aa Rahi Hai” to “O Stree Parso Aa Rahi Hai.” This small change got fans talking immediately. The caption on the post, “Stree aa rahi hain aur apne saath ek bada THAMMAKA la rahi hain,” added fuel to the rumors, hinting at a special launch event at Bandra Fort (Amphitheater) and suggesting the possibility of Stree making an appearance on Thamma.

Many fans have been left wondering if this could mean Stree 3 or a hint at Shraddha Kapoor’s appearance in Thamma. One user commented, “Is it Stree 3?” Another user wrote, “Finally stree ki darshan karne ko milega.” The third asked the production house and penned down, “Cameo surprises hote hai, unko kyun reveal kar rahe ho bhai?”

For those unaware, Maddock Films is creating its own horror-comedy universe. Previous films like Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree already have crossover moments, making it likely that Shraddha Kapoor’s character could appear in upcoming films from the same universe. While it is still unclear if the cameo will happen in Thamma specifically, the studio has definitely kept the option open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Stree x Thamma: Strategic Move By Maddock Films

From a marketing perspective, including Stree in Thamma promotions is smart. The franchise has a huge fan following, and its association with Thamma can help generate excitement ahead of the film’s release. Even if the character does not appear in the movie, the speculation keeps audiences engaged and talking.

Fans will now eagerly wait to see whether Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic character will make a special appearance in Thamma or if the makers are just teasing the audience with clever promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Check out the teaser of Thamma below:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur Teaser 2 Release Date Has A Patriotic Twist Linked To Late Lata Mangeshkar — Here’s Why It’s Special

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News