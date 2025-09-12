Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Known for her charisma, incredible talent, and down-to-earth nature, Shraddha continues to win hearts to date. With a career spanning over two decades, she has proved her worth as a versatile actor in the industry. Let’s look back at the time when Shraddha Kapoor reflected on struggling with anxiety. Read on to know more

Shraddha Kapoor On Struggling With Anxiety

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Shraddha opened up about battling anxiety for over six years. She shared, “I didn’t even know what anxiety was. We didn’t know about it for a very long time. It was just after Aashiqui, where I had this physical manifestation of anxiety. There’s this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done, but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening.”

Shraddha Kapoor Says To Embrace It

“Today, it’s something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was. Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as a part of yourself and approach it with a lot of self-love. That made a big difference. A very very big difference because I think one of the most important things is to try to understand yourself. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for,” Shraddha concluded.

More About Shraddha Kapoor

Born to actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Teen Patti. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and R. Madhavan, among others. Some of her notable films include Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Stree, and Chhichhore.

