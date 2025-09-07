Neelima Azeem is one of the prominent names in the world of Indian Kathak. She is also known for notable films including Ishq Visk, Sadak, and Itihaas, among others. Neelima Azeem married actor Pankaj Kapur in 1979 and parted ways three years after the birth of their son, Shahid Kapoor. Let’s revisit the time when Neelima revealed how divorce with Pankaj affected her. Read on to know more.

Neelima Azeem On Divorce With Pankaj Kapur

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Neelima Azeem opened up on being a single mother and broken marriage with Pankaj Kapur. She shared, “It was the first time when I actually experienced grief, sorrow, rejection, anxiety, pain, and fear of the unknown. And a whole lot of insecurity. And also claustrophobic that I have to stay with my parents now and raise the child on my own, and how am I going to be moving towards being an independent girl that I always wanted to be and in many ways was?”

Neelima Azeem’s Debut As A Kathak Dancer

“Of course it did hit me. Because you know I was, in my own opinion, God’s favourite child. Because I got everything so beautifully, at the age of 15 I debuted as a Kathak exponent, and there was no looking back. Then I became the highest in-demand dancer, and everything was so wonderful. Then I had this wonderful friend who I got married to. Everything was just so beautiful. My parents were wonderful. I had a great crowd around me. Toh mujhe nahi pata tha zindagi mein aisa bhi hota hai jismein paun fisal jaaye aur aap gir jaaye,” she added

Neelima Azeem Needed That Bump

Neelima concluded, “Aur rejection ka toh koi sawal hi nahi hai because everybody used to love me and follow me around. Everything was hunky-dory before divorce happened. This was the first time when I actually slipped and fell on my face, so to say. But I don’t see it as a terrible thing that happened to me in life. I just simply think that I needed that bump. We all must understand that we are not extraordinary or entitled. We are simply human beings who can be rejected. And it took me about a year and a half to put myself together.”

More About Neelima Azeem

After parting ways with Pankaj Kapur, Neelima Azeem then married actor Rajesh Khattar. They together have a son, Ishaan Khattar, a popular actor in Bollywood. However, Neelima and Rajesh also parted ways in 2001. She then tied the knot with Raza Ali Khan, which also did not work, and they parted ways in 2009.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: 13 Cases Of Most Unbelievable Bollywood-Hollywood Lookalikes: From Alia Bhatt-Britt Robertson To Disha Patani-Penelope Cruz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News