Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors of his generation, and he has turned a year wiser today. He is known for his chocolate boy charm, powerful performances, and dance skills. He started as a background dancer before making his Bollywood debut and later transformed into one of the industry’s finest actors. He has given some of the most memorable films in Bollywood, and today, we are ranking his last five films at the box office. The film industry is an unpredictable place. There are many ups and downs; let’s see how his last few films performed financially.

He was born on February 25 to Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem. Shahid trained as a dancer at Shiamak Davar’s academy and was a background dancer in films like Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999). He made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, a romantic movie. Kapoor became a teen sensation after that. His breakthrough came with the family drama Vivah, making him a household name.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor made news of his relationship with Kareena Kapoor, but they parted ways after dating for some time. Their Jab We Met became one of the most iconic films. In 2009, his Kaminey came out, showcasing a completely different side of the actor; his versatility became evident. In 2014, he collaborated with Vishak Bhardwaj again for Haider, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Besides being a talented actor, Shahid is known as one of Bollywood’s best dancers.

Shahid Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of inspirational. He has continuously evolved from his debut as a romantic hero to becoming one of the most versatile and intense performers. He is not afraid to experiment with projects for fear of failure.

Here are the last 5 films of the actor at the box office –

5. Jersey [2022] – 20.50 crores

4. Deva [2025] – 33.86 crores*

3. Batti Gul Meter Chalu [2018] – 37.26 crores

2. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya [2024] – 87.00 crores

1. Kabir Singh [2019] – 278.24 crores

[* denotes that the film is still running in theatres]

Shahid Kapoor’s acting style is defined by his ability to seamlessly transition between romance, action, intense drama, and comedy. He blends charm, emotional depth, and physicality, making his performances memorable. His Deva was theatrically released on January 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

