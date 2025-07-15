On July 12, Park Seo-Joon returned to the Philippines after two years to headline Century Tuna: Fit for Any Role Ultimate Fan Fest at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. He was delighted to see such a massive turnout and excitedly gave a few updates on his life.

The 36-year-old actor is popularly known for performing in renowned K-dramas like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, and Fight My Way, among others. The Korean actor is now preparing for his upcoming series, Waiting For Gyeongdo.

What Role Is Park Seo-Joon Playing In Waiting For Gyeongdo?

Seo-Joon will star in Waiting For Gyeongdo alongside Won Ji-An. In the drama, he will play Lee Gyeong-Do, an entertainment reporter for Dongwoon Ilbo who is a very humble person. His life takes a U-turn when he meets his ex-girlfriend Seo Ji-U (Won Ji-An), whom he dated twice when he was 20 and 28. What happens between them after the reunion is all that the drama is about.

Park Seojoon and Won Jian filming new drama ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/x1ecYfqEjE — 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐚 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 (@woogasquad5) April 28, 2025

How Is Park Seo-Joon Preparing For His Role As Lee Gyeong-Do?

He appeared at the event in the Philippines as the global ambassador for the local canned tuna brand, Century Tuna. The brand focuses on food and fitness, so he was asked about his daily routine. Talking about his daily regimen and how he is aligning it to become his character in Waiting For Gyeongdo, the actor said (per AllKpop), “As time passed by, I realized that the most important health we must maintain is our mental health. And for us to have a healthy mind, we must first have a healthy body.”

Park Seo-Joon continued to explain how he starts his day and follows through. He shared, “I start off by stretching for 30 minutes, then I do my weight training for around 30 to 40 minutes. After that, I try my best to run for 5 km.” He further dropped a piece of advice for his fans, “I always see a lot of people around me saying that, ‘I have to start working out, I have to start this and that.’ But whenever I see that, sometimes they don’t. And what I want to tell them is, you just have to start moving, don’t think what you’re doing, just start. And while you do that, you’ll see the different results and you’ll feel the satisfaction coming from working out.”

When he was asked what made him say yes to the role of Lee Gyeong-Do, Park Seo-Joon mentioned, “The reason I said yes to this role is because I think that this is a character that can show what I can do, the best things that I can do. It’s actually a drama that tackles the first love that we all experience, and I’m sure that you guys can relate to the different stories here because this is something that we all can experience.”

Are you excited to watch his upcoming drama, Waiting For Gyeongdo? Let us know!

