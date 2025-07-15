Hwasa is one of the most popular K-pop stars and receives a massive amount of love and admiration from fans across the globe. However, in 2023, she got embroiled in a controversy that left her shattered. Hwasa appeared as a guest on the latest episode of KBS2’s Crazy Rich Koreans, which premiered on July 13, 2025, and opened up about the time when she faced the lowest of lows in her career.

For those unaware, back in 2023, the K-pop idol ignited a massive controversy over her s*xually suggestive performance at a university fest. The performance garnered much attention and sparked criticism from a parents’ rights group, leading to a complaint for public indecency. Hwasa was even investigated by the Seoul Seongdong Police Station. Although the charges were cleared and the case was dropped, the incident had pushed the idol into a dark phase.

Hwasa Opens Up About The Aftermath Of The 2023 Controversy

When Hwasa appeared on Crazy Rich Koreans’ latest episode, she talked about the difficult time and said (per KBIzoom), “At the peak of the criticism, my mom texted me saying, ‘Are you okay, my daughter?’ My heart felt like it was being torn apart.” She further continued, “When I thought about it objectively, I realized even my parents didn’t fully understand me. So I told my mom, ‘You didn’t understand me when I was younger, so how could strangers?’ Then she said, ‘I’m proud of you, my daughter.’”

The K-pop idol praised her team for being by her side, and while thanking them, she stated, “The unnies (older sisters) would make me laugh, not ask ‘Are you okay?’ I cried a lot behind the scenes because I was so grateful. Even now, I feel like crying.” The Mamamoo member revealed that right after the controversy, she suffered from panic attacks. At that time, her crew would hug her and let her know they were beside her.

She shared, “When I looked unstable, they all hugged me at once. That’s when I broke down crying. I could feel they were instinctively trying to protect me.” Further explaining the situation, Hwasa said, “There are times I feel an inexplicable sense of anxiety. It feels like I can’t breathe. But it’s getting better now. Whenever someone hugs me during those moments, the anxiety fades. And they always seemed to know when to do that.”

A Lookback At Hwasa’s Dancing Queens On The Road Controversy

For the unversed, the controversy stemmed from one of her performances on the stage of Sungkyunkwan University’s festival to film tvN’s entertainment program Dancing Queens on the Road. Per reports by KBIzoom, she showed off some sensational and inappropriate movements while performing her solo song Don’t Give.

Soon after that, the Student Parents’ Human Rights Protection Solidarity filed a complaint in which they claimed, “Hwasa’s behavior is reminiscent of perverted s*xual intercourse, which is enough to bring shame to the public who witnessed it. It cannot be interpreted as an artistic act because it does not fit the context of the choreography.”

This whole situation had taken a toll on Hwasa’s mental health, but the K-pop star overcame it and made a strong comeback. She will always be legendary in her own way. What do you think?

