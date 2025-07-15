The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK comprises four members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose. BLACKPINK as a group is back, and their fans have been going gaga ever since they kicked off their world tour, DEADLINE, starting with a show at Goyang Stadium, Seoul. However, during a recent performance, one of Jennie’s gestures garnered much attention from netizens, sparking a heated conversation online, comparing her move to Kwon Eunbi’s now-viral and controversial Waterbomb appearance.

Sensual performances are quite rare in the K-pop world. Even if that happens, it becomes a huge topic of discussion. Jennie’s move during her latest performance has also ignited a controversy, as K-netizens were shocked to see such a moment. It allowed them to draw a comparison between her and Kwon Eunbi. Continue scrolling to know further details!

What Happened During BLACKPINK Jennie’s Performance?

During the latest stage performance, BLACKPINK’s Jennie briefly opened her jacket and flashed the audience wearing what seemed like a custom-designed bikini-style top. Although the moment lasted only a few seconds, it captured the attention and instantly sparked explosive comments on social media platforms.

How Are Netizens Reacting To Jennie’s Mid-Concert Move?

One fan shared the video clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “She’s Crazy.”

Another one stated, “They’ve definitely been pushing boundaries lately, and it’s sparking mixed reactions. Some see it as confidence and artistic growth, others feel it’s drifting too far from their original image. It really depends on perspective.”

A third commented, “most kpop idols are freaks and they’ll show it whenever they get a chance.”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Sparks Comparison With Kwon Eunbi

Jennie’s move even reminded the viewers how Kwon Eunbi went viral for doing a similar gesture at her Waterbomb appearance in 2025. Many K-netizens commented on TheQoo (per Koreaboo), “Kwon Eunbi gets hate, but Jennie’s called cute lol.” Another one stated, “Neither Waterbomb nor this outfit is that revealing.”

“Since when did showing your underwear become considered ‘cute’?” One asked. Some defended Jennie and compared her with Eunbi’s sexy performance on Crazy In Love during 2025’s Waterbomb in Seoul, and wrote, “It’s way more wholesome than what Kwon Eunbi wore, so what’s the issue?”

X users got involved in a similar debate as well. Check out some reactions below:

Many defended both K-pop idols and wrote on TheQoo in favor of them. One such comment can be read, “What exactly was so inappropriate about Kwon Eunbi? She was at a 19+ Waterbomb event, wore a short-sleeve shirt over a bikini top, and denim shorts on the bottom.”

As the debate continues, people have been pointing to the evolving culture in the Korean entertainment world. What do you think about Jennie’s gesture at the latest concert?

