South Korea’s one of the most popular girl bands that has been ruling across the globe is BLACKPINK. After a long gap, the group is finally back, and their fans can’t keep calm. They kicked off their group activity with a world tour, DEADLINE, that started in South Korea. Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo are receiving a lot of love for making a comeback after years.

However, among all the members, Lisa has grabbed attention for wearing the most revealing outfits at the concerts, as it sparked criticism online. This has happened before as well when the K-pop idol made headlines for wearing way too racy costumes while performing on stage. Scroll ahead to find out what people have been saying online.

Why Lisa Is Facing Heat Online?

Over the years, Lalisa has matured a lot, be it in terms of her singing and dancing skills or fashion skills. She has often tried to wear sexier outfits during her concerts to make her set look more alluring and interesting. Recently, at the Goyang Stadium, BLACKPINK’s first two shows of their world tour took place. A video clip from one of the two days has gone viral.

In the clip, during the song Pretty Savage, Lisa could be seen wearing a white crop top and a red mini skirt. However, during the set, people paid more attention to her revealing clothes than her performance. Netizens thought her skirt was way too short and showed too much of the K-pop idol’s skin than it should have. In the choreography, she needed to swirl around, which didn’t let her skirt cover her back completely.

However, if you pay a little more attention, you would have seen that she had worn skin-toned shorts underneath the short skirt to keep herself protected from any malfunction. Yet, netizens were busy enough to pinpoint that it was too sexy and revealing for a concert. People took TikTok by storm and shared their opinions. One of them wrote (via Koreaboo), “She danced in the Crazy Horse at Paris, I’m not surprised.” Another one commented, “Wait, where are Lisa’s safety shorts?” One of the netizens asked, “Lisa has nothing on?”

But her fans came to her rescue. Many BLINKs shared close-up videos and photos on X (previously known as Twitter) to prove that she did wear her shorts, and even though the skirt was short, it looked great on her. Lisa’s fans started a ‘Lisa Rocks’ trend on social media platforms.

Lisa is so hot LISA ROCKS GOYANG STADIUM#DEADLINEinSeoul_LISA — Moon ౨ৎ (@Ppuchin_) July 6, 2025

HER ENERGY IS UNMATCHED❤️💋 LISA ROCKS GOYANG STADIUM#DEADLINEinSeoul_LISA — T R (@TR50841599) July 6, 2025

lisa rocks goyang stadium with this look 🤎🧚#DEADLINEinSeoul_LISA pic.twitter.com/2WePYcI2RK — lisa pics (@archivelisas) July 5, 2025

Someone on ig said Lisa’s outfit was too much for a concert.😂pic.twitter.com/qLd7CkK1ki — 🤡🌟 (@lisobsessed) July 6, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts about it?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Park Hyung Sik Turns Villain In Twelve & Fans Are Already Obsessed, Calling Him “The Most Handsome Villain!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News