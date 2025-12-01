The November Star Brand Reputation Rankings, released by the Korea Business Research Institute, confirm that BTS remain the unrivaled leaders in star popularity for October–November, with BLACKPINK, Lim Young Woong, Yoo Jae-suk, and IVE completing the top five. The Institute’s November index was calculated using big-data analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, communication, and community engagement from October 29 to November 29.

Top 5 Of November’s Star Brand Reputation Rankings & Their Index Scores

As per Soompi, BTS secured the No. 1 spot again with a brand reputation index of 9,911,692. Lim Young Woong maintained 2nd place with an index of 7,216,605. BLACKPINK surged to 3rd, posting 5,807,163, reflecting strong public interest in the all-girl group. TV personality Yoo Jae-suk took 4th place with 5,023,309. Fourth-generation girl group IVE rounded out the top five at 4,900,139, placing them just behind Yoo Jae-suk.

Below Is The complete List Of Artists For November 2025:

BTS Lim Young Woong BLACKPINK Yoo Jae Suk IVE TWICE Kim Yeon Koung Son Heung Min Jun Hyun Moo SEVENTEEN Kim Yong Bin Faker Lee Byung Hun Kim Jong Kook ILLIT Park Ji Hyeon Kang Ha Neul 2PM’s Lee Junho ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Lee Jung Jae Jun Ji Hyun Kim Woo Bin Choi Woo Shik Ryu Hyun Jin Ryu Seung Ryong LE SSERAFIM Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Shin Dong Yup Lee Chan Won EXO

Here’s Why BTS Has Topped The List, Yet Again

This month’s report notes that BTS had a strong media presence and public interest, owing to the anticipation surrounding their upcoming full-group activities, ongoing solo and sub-unit projects, and large-scale fan engagement worldwide. Keywords associated with them this month included “full group,” “concert,” and “record,” indicating both curiosity and excitement among fans.

Even as overall boy-group data saw a slight decline, BTS defied this trend, with their brand awareness reportedly surging by 41.74% and their “brand issue” index rising nearly 9.31%, underscoring the continued power of fandom support for them.

BTS’s long-awaited comeback, which is scheduled fr next year, is one of the biggest reasons behind their No. 1 position on the charts.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong, continuing as No. 2, widely known for his popularity as a trot singer, benefits from his ongoing nationwide tours and steady fan base, which keeps his brand reputation strong.

BLACKPINK’s 3rd-place reflects a strong upward movement in fan engagement and media activity, despite a slight drop compared to previous months. Their individual member activities maintain their steady fan base, indicating a strong brand reputation.

This monthly ranking continues to examine how fandom, online buzz, and media visibility influence a star’s value, not just in terms of popularity, but also as a cultural and economic brand. For international fans, the presence of global heavyweights such as BTS and BLACKPINK in the top ranks also reflects the expanding reach of K-pop worldwide.

