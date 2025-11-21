Popular Korean celebrity couple Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin are not just adored for their on-and-off-screen chemistry; they also command impressive combined wealth. The couple who have been dating for over 10 years is getting married in December 2025. Their fans are extremely excited for the couple and are sending good wishes across social media platforms.

As for their financial standing, neither of them has publicly disclosed their full net worth; however, various reliable sources estimate their combined assets to be massive, thanks to years of acting success, endorsements, and real estate investments.

Shin Min-Ah: Net worth, Career, Wealth & Real Estate

Shin Min-ah, a renowned South Korean actress and model, has built her fortune through a steady acting career in hit dramas such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, among others. As per Kbizoom, Shin Min-ah is estimated to have a net worth of USD 35 million in 2025, owing to her successful career.

According to sources, she is quite philanthropic as well, having donated over ₩4 billion (US$3 million) to various causes. In terms of real estate, Shin Min-ah owns a joint property in Seoul’s Samgakji area, a building valued at ₩5.55 billion (US$5.1 million). She has also appeared for brands like Cartier, Givenchy Beauty, LG, Couronne, Roger Vivier, Michaa, Giordano, Chanel, and Calvin Klein Jeans.

Her career earnings are a result of major endorsement deals and a long-standing presence in both TV and film. It was reported that she is one of the highest-paid TV actresses in South Korea, taking home USD 23,165 per episode. These income streams, coupled with her real estate holdings, showcase a carefully curated portfolio that reflects her massive success as an actress.

Kim Woo-bin: Net Worth, Modeling, Acting & Investments

Kim Woo-bin has carved a successful path as an actor and model, rising to fame through Korean dramas and films. According to Blinging Beach, his net worth is in the US$40-42 million range, derived from acting roles, modeling contracts, and brand ambassador deals.

He is globally known for his dramas such as The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, Our Blues, and many more. Dubbed one of the finest actors in South Korea, he also has a large fandom, which contributes to his popularity.

Beyond his entertainment earnings, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah reportedly co-own the Samgakji building, which adds a real estate dimension to his wealth. This joint investment aligns with their shared long-term commitment, as it was labelled as their marriage home upon its purchase.

Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-Ah Combined Net Worth

When combined, Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin represent a couple with both star power and smart financial strategy. Their combined net worth is likely to exceed US$10–15 million, accounting for their acting earnings, real estate, and ongoing endorsement deals.

But their influence isn’t just financial. The couple is also known for their generosity: in 2023, they each donated ₩100 million (US$78,800) to flood relief efforts in Korea through the Hope Bridge disaster fund. They similarly donated during the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to social welfare efforts.

Their philanthropic efforts underscore a shared commitment to social causes, reinforcing their status as celebrities who invest not only in their careers but also in their communities. As one of the most stable and low-profile couples, Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin’s combined net worth highlights how longevity and mutual support can translate into financial success. Their shared investments, notably in a prime real estate property, speak to their commitment not only to one another but also to building a secure legacy together.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Liam Payne’s Net Worth 2025: Exploring The Late One Direction Star’s Wealth & Fortune

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News