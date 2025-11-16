SBS’s newest romantic-comedy hit, Dynamite Kiss, has continued to gain momentum following its release on November 12, 2025. Starring Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin, the series airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST. Co-written by Ha Yoon-ah and Tae Kyung-min, and directed by Kim Jae-hyun, the show blends workplace tension, mistaken identities, emotional drama, and unexpected romance.

Dynamite Kiss Episode 3: Release Date & Broadcast Details

Dynamite Kiss episode 3 is set to release on November 19, 2025, and episode 4 will release on November 20. The series is currently broadcasting on SBS TV in South Korea. For the global audience, the series is available to stream on Netflix.

Dynamite Kiss Episode 3: What To Expect

Growing Tension Between Da-rim & Ji-hyeok

With Ko Da-rim unexpectedly joining Kong Ji-hyeok’s company, Ji-hyeok finds himself blindsided and increasingly frustrated. The preview reveals a conflict as Ji-hyeok confronts Da-rim about her alleged husband and child, a misunderstanding rooted in Da-rim’s earlier attempts to save face while dealing with her ex.

Despite Ji-hyeok’s demand that she resign immediately, Da-rim boldly refuses, standing her ground in a surprising power shift. Ji-hyeok’s fury intensifies, setting the stage for a heated emotional showdown.

The Fake Husband Plot

To maintain her cover and navigate her new office environment, Da-rim persuades her neighbor, Kim Seon-u, to pretend to be her husband for six months. This added layer of deception is expected to complicate both her professional and personal dynamics, creating new comedic and dramatic tensions.

An Ultimatum

The preview ends with a pivotal moment: Ji-hyeok threatens to leave the team entirely if Da-rim refuses to resign. This ultimatum places the leads on a collision course, escalating unresolved emotions and sparking the next chapter of their turbulent chemistry.

With romance, betrayals, workplace politics, and emotional vulnerability converging, Episode 3 of Dynamite Kiss promises heightened tension and deepening complexity between the leads. Viewers can expect humor, misunderstandings, and intense chemistry as the storyline shifts from Jeju’s chaos to office warfare.

Dynamite Kiss: Ep 1 & 2 Recap

The drama opens with the introduction of Da-rim, a woman who has been stuck in prolonged unemployment despite repeatedly passing civil service exams. After being excluded from her sister’s wedding due to her job status, she is sent on a solo trip to Jeju, where her life becomes entangled with Ji-hyeok’s.

In Jeju, Da-rim mistakes Ji-hyeok for someone attempting suicide and tries to rescue him, creating a chain of mishaps that lands them both in the hospital. Their paths cross again at the hotel, where Da-rim impulsively claims Ji-hyeok as her boyfriend to avoid humiliation from her ex.

Seeing strategic value in the situation, Ji-hyeok agrees to pretend to be her partner to secure a major business deal with developer Kim Jeong-ghawn. At a company party in Jeju meant to impress Kim, tensions rise. When suspicion grows, Da-rim kisses Ji-hyeok to maintain their façade, a moment that evolves into a genuine romantic spark under the fireworks.

Advertisement

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Hieora’s Rise To Fame & Her 5 Best K-Drama Performances

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News