The year 2023 came out to be a great one for all K-drama lovers. Several shows came by and entertained the masses thoroughly. From King The Land, A Time Called You, Destined With You, Moving, My Lovey Liar, and more, each K-drama had a unique storyline. Even the latest show, My Dearest, saw a beautiful love story. As the show has come to an end, it scored its highest viewership rating so far, and you would not want to miss the numbers.

My Dearest starred Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin in the lead roles of Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae. The show’s first part premiered on August 4, 2023, and received positive reviews from the viewers. Both parts included ten episodes each.

The MBC’s drama has set records with its iconic run on TV. The show’s last episode aired on November 18 and as per Nielsen Korea, the show witnessed its highest viewership ratings yet. My Dearest’s finale scored a whopping average nationwide viewership of 12.9%.

With the whopping ratings, the show took first place in its time slot across all channels in South Korea. Moreover, the show was the most-watched program on Saturday and the key demographic of viewers was between ages 20 to 49.

Apart from My Dearest, several other shows are currently thriving, including Strong Girl Namsoon, Castaway Diva, Perfect Marriage Revenge and more.

For the unversed, My Dearest is inspired by the novel Gone With The Wind, which came in 1936. The show features a soulful love story that takes place during a war. It is a traditional period piece whose plot revolves around Namkoong Min’s Lee Jang-hyun, who has a dark secret and vows never to marry anyone after he faces a significant tragedy. But, his life takes an unexpected turn when his path crosses with Ahn Eu-jin’s Yoo Gil-chae, who is in search of love again after being married once. During the ing invasion, the two find themselves madly in love with each other, but it is not easy for them to stay together as they face many challenges during the course of their romance.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Business Proposal Starring Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Sejeong Made Me Intrigued To K-Dramas – Here Are 5 Reasons Why It Was An Ideal One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News