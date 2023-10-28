South Korean dramas, often referred to as K-dramas, are getting more creative with time as they offer unique storylines with the right amount of drama. The year 2023 saw many such shows making their way to the audience’s hearts, as it was visible in their viewership ratings throughout their runtimes. After several hit shows, including King The Land, Destined With You, My Lovely Liar, A Time Called You, Moving and more, My Dearest is achieving better ratings with its new episodes.

The historical drama stars Namkoong Min and Ahn Eu-jin in the lead roles. Its first part premiered on August 4. and so far, the show’s Part 2’s 5 episodes have been released.

My Dearest is inspired by the 1936 novel Gone With The Wind and showcases a love story that takes place during a war. The traditional period piece’s plot revolves around Lee Jang-hyun, played by Namkoong Min, who has a deep and dark secret and vows never to marry anyone following a significant tragedy. However, things change when his path gets entangled with Yoo Gil-chae, essayed by Ahn Eu-jin, who hopes to find love again after being married once. During the Qing invasion, the two fall for each other while they face many challenges.

Talking about the show’s TV run, it has no plan for slowing down. The hit romance drama recently witnessed its Part 2’s highest viewership ratings so far. As per Nielsen Korea, My Dearest’s latest episode rose to an average rating of 11.8% and became the most-watched show on air of any kind on Friday, October 27.

The MBC show is surely making its way to become one of the highest viewership ratings achievers of this year. While there are more episodes to come in the show’s Part 2, we are eager to see if the show will be able to reach the ratings set by King The Land, Crash Course in Romance, Doctor Cha, Taxi Driver, and more.

Meanwhile, another K-drama that is showing massive growth in its ratings is Strong Girl Nam-soon. It is a spin-off of Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon.

