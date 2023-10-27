‘True Beauty’ star Moon Ga Young is reportedly tying the knot with South Korean soccer player Son Heungmin. Yes, you read that right! Just a few months after buzz suggested that Ga Young is dating ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, rumors are rife that she is ready to take the big plunge with Son, much to the disappointment of Moon-Cha shippers. Scroll ahead for all the details.

Moon Ga Young enjoys a huge fan following across social media, courtesy of her successful filmography boasting critically acclaimed dramas like ‘Fing Me In Your Memory’, ‘Delicious Love’ & ‘Recipe For Youth’ among others. She is also known for her perfect visuals, which often leave fans mesmerized. The ‘Tempted’ star has lately also been hogging the limelight for her alleged relationship with ‘True Beauty’ co-star Cha Eun Woo. Amid this, her wedding rumors with soccer player Son Heungmin have left fans perplexed.

It all began when an X (formerly Twitter) user, kknovi, in a now-deleted tweet, suggested that the Moon Ga Young is set to ring wedding bells with Son Heungmin. The tweet also added that the couple has already begun wedding prep for their big day and has already been meeting wedding planners along with scouting venues to tie the nuptial knots. The tweet has now vanished but has left netizens curious about the ‘True Beauty’ star’s relationship status.

Recently, renowned professor Park Jun-ho had hinted at a celebrity marriage involving a sports star. Now, netizens are connecting the dots, and cannot help but believe that Moon Ga Young has indeed found her partner for life in the sports star.

Meanwhile, there have also been speculations that Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young are allegedly in a romantic relationship. While the duo has never addressed the rumors, fans have projected many theories suggesting the couple are indeed dating. However, Cha Eun Woo has also been linked to BLACKPINK star Rose.

For more updates from the Hallyuwood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

