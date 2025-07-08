Jackie Shroff went nostalgic as the iconic film Tridev clocks 36 years in the Indian cinema. The action thriller, also starring Madhuri Dixit and Sunny Deol, was released on July 7, 1989. To celebrate the significant feat, Jackie Shroff took to his social media handle to share a clip from the film. On his Instagram story, he shared a video that featured an iconic song and scenes. The popular song Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai took the audience on a trip down memory lane.

Sharing the video, Jackie Shroff captioned it “#36yearsofTridev”. Tridev earned widespread praise for its gripping plot and chart-topping soundtrack. Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai and Tirchi Topiwale are among the popular songs of the movie. Shroff’s throwback video celebrating 36 years of Tridev starts with the famous song that features Sangeeta Bijlani.

Released in 1989, Tridev is an action thriller starring Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, and Sunny Deol in key roles. It emerged as the third highest-grossing film of the year and continues to be remembered today for its classic songs and unforgettable performances by the star cast.

Jackie Shroff’s Recent & Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Housefull 5 amongst the stellar ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Chitrangada Singh, Sanjay Dutt, among others. He portrayed Chief Inspector Baba, a cop whose lighthearted exchanges with Sanjay Dutt’s Bhidu became a standout element of the film.

Next in the pipeline, Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of Tanvi: The Great. He will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Joshi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer, offering a peek into Jackie’s impactful role. In addition to Jackie Shroff, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, and Arvind Swamy. Having been making waves at international film festivals, Tanvi: The Great talks about an autistic girl’s journey of joining the army. It is scheduled to release on July 18.

