Sunny Deol, who made a massive comeback on big screens with Gadar 2 and Border 2, might be gearing up for something big again. The actor is reportedly teaming up with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed production house Excel Entertainment for a new film.

While the production has often brought engaging and captivating content, this time, they are set to redefine the cinematic experience with a massive, high-concept project. Not much has been officially revealed yet, but early reports suggest this could be a large-scale project with a different approach compared to his usual films.

A High-Concept Film In The Works

According to a source close to the production, “Sunny Deol is gearing up for a massive, high-concept project with Excel Entertainment that could redefine his big-screen presence. While the makers are keeping details tightly under wraps, insiders hint at an ambitious scale and powerful backing already in motion. The film has the potential to become one of his most impactful and talked-about ventures yet.”

The statement hints that the film may aim for a bigger cinematic scale while also trying something new in terms of storytelling. With two powerful forces, Excel Entertainment and Sunny Deol, coming together, it is likely to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

For now, the makers haven’t shared details about the film’s cast, director, or storyline. Everything is being kept under wraps, which has only added to the curiosity.

What’s Next For Sunny Deol?

Sunny Deol already has a packed slate ahead. After the success of Gadar 2 and Border 2, he is set to appear in Lahore 1947. He will also be seen playing Hanuman in Ramayana, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. With multiple action-driven and big-scale projects lined up, the actor seems to be leaning into larger, high-impact roles going forward.

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