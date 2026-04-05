Nitesh Tiwari is bringing the epic Ramayana to the big screen, and the buzz is real. With a star-studded lineup and massive production scale, fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before. While it is confirmed that Ranbir headlines the magnum opus as Lord Rama and Yash takes on the antagonist Ravana, the curiosity is built around the rest of the cast and which familiar faces from the past are returning in new roles. Here’s a closer look at the cast and character guide set to bring this timeless epic to life.

Ranbir Kapoor Plays Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram, taking on one of the most revered characters in Indian mythology. To prepare for the part, he underwent intense physical training and even allegedly gave up meat during the filming schedule. His transformation and screen presence will be crucial in anchoring Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the epic. Ranbir Kapoor is also reportedly set to take on a dual role—apart from Lord Rama, he will briefly portray Lord Parshuram, one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Sai Pallavi Plays Goddess Sita

Sai Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita opposite Kapoor. She makes her first major Hindi movie appearance with this cast. She brings a natural acting style to the set, offering fresh chemistry for the theater audience.

Yash Plays Demon King Ravana

Kannada film star Yash plays the main villain in the story. He portrays the powerful demon king Ravana. The actor demanded 150 crore rupees for the part. And the movie studio agreed to his financial terms. He brings a strong screen presence to the character.

Sunny Deol Plays Lord Hanuman

Sunny Deol joins the large cast. He portrays Lord Hanuman in the new movies. He has built a long career playing strong action heroes, so he fits the strict physical requirements for the part. According to the Times of India, his sequence is pending and is being shot in the summer months. The schedule includes scenes between Lord Rama & Lord Hanuman.

Ravi Dubey As Lakshmana

Ravi Dubey steps into the role of Lord Ram’s devoted brother, Lakshmana, known for his unwavering loyalty and courage. He brings a strong emotional depth to the character, balancing fierce warrior skills with heartfelt devotion.

Amitabh Bachchan In Two Specific Roles

Amitabh Bachchan joins the massive cast for two specific roles. He provides the voice of the divine bird Jatayu, and the visual effects team generates the character digitally. The veteran actor also serves as the narrator throughout the film, as per Mid-day. The director wants the story to open with his voice, setting the tone for the audience. No doubt his famous voice will add deep gravity to the historical epic and guide viewers through the timeline.

Arun Govil As Dasharatha

Arun Govil also returns to the story. Once he played Lord Ram in the 1987 television series; now he is King Dasharatha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. His casting adds deep nostalgia for older viewers. And it connects the new film to the classic show.

Lara Dutta As Kaikeyi

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta is returning to the cinema. People will love her as Queen Kaikeyi, who was the third and youngest queen of King Dasharatha. The costume department designed heavy traditional garments for her royal scenes.

Faisal Malik As Kumbhakarna

As per Filmfare, Panchayat series fame, Faisal Malik has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s epic. He takes on the role of the colossal warrior Kumbhakarna, Ravana’s loyal brother and a formidable force in the epic battles. Sources report that he has already started filming and has wrapped up the first schedule.

Rakul Preet Singh As Shurpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh will portray the fiery demoness Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, bringing her own twist to the classic villainess, as per The Statesman. Known for her screen presence and versatility, Rakul promises to make Shurpanakha both memorable and menacing.

More About Ramayana

The story will unfold over three distinct films directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra. The first film deals with Ram’s early life and his marriage to Sita. The second movie will cover Ravana and detail how he kidnapped Goddess Sita. The last act will depict the conflict between the powerful armies. Every day, a massive army of visual effects artists works on the project. They build mythical beasts and vast palaces for the shooting.

Designed as a two-part saga, the film will arrive in IMAX across the globe—Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. With such a massive rollout plan already in place, the excitement around the project is only getting bigger.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Ramayana Adaptations Ranked: From Anime Classic To TV Epics Before Ranbir Kapoor’s Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News