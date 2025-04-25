Nitesh Tiwari’s epic vision for Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most awaited cinematic experiences in recent times. With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash taking on the role of the menacing Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as the graceful Goddess Sita, expectations are sky-high. But did you know that Sai Pallavi wasn’t the original choice for the role?

Srinidhi Shetty Was Almost Finalised – Here’s Why She Turned It Down

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty spilled the beans about nearly stepping into Sita’s sandals. She revealed that she gave a full-fledged screen test for the role and got a very positive response from the team. She shared, “I did give a screen test and met them for Ramayana. I remember preparing three scenes very nicely. They also had a great response and loved my test.”

However, the timing didn’t sit right for her. Srinidhi explained that KGF: Chapter 2 had just released, and her pairing with Yash had struck gold with the audience.

The KGF actress explained, “People were loving the pair. And this whole Ramayana thing happened within two months. I had this feeling that if he will play Ravan and I will play Sita, then we will be opposite na. People would have just seen us utna pyaar se saath mein, and then for people to just probably digest us again together but being against each other. So, somewhere I thought it might or might not set. Would have been strange.”

“Sai Pallavi Is a Great Choice,” Says Srinidhi

Despite stepping away from the role, Srinidhi holds no bitterness and was all praise for Sai Pallavi. “I think Sai Pallavi is a great choice, and I would love to see her as Sita in the movie,” she said. The actress added that she believes everything happens for a reason. “When something doesn’t work, it’s wonderful, because you will have some great doors open for you.”

Since her debut in KGF: Chapter 1, Srinidhi has quickly climbed the ladder of success, with films like KGF 2, Cobra. She is now set to appear opposite Nani in HIT: The Third Case, which hits theatres on May 1st.

Check out the full interview of Nani & Srinidhi Shetty:

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar Has A Midas Touch For Strong Content Turning Goldmine & He Is The New Bharat Kumar! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News