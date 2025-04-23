Waheeda Rehman once revealed how Guru Dutt and Raj Khosla tried to make her change her name when she debuted at the movies. However, the actress refused to do that and stood by her decision despite being a newcomer. According to them, her name was not sexy enough, and they even cited examples of other successful actors who changed their names, including Dilip Kumar. Scroll below for the deets.

Rehman’s Hindi film debut was CID, directed by Khosla, and it was opposite Dev Anand. Dutt was her mentor, and her collaborations with him resulted in some timeless classics, including Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. She has won a National Film award and India’s civilian honors, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Rehman was also honored with the Dadashaheb Phalke Award.

According to NDTV Movies, Waheeda Rehman, in a session at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival, revealed how Raj Khosla and Guru Dutt wanted her to change her name. In conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir and Arshia Sattar, the actress said, “I was a very ziddi girl when I was new in the industry. It was so because I knew what I wanted, and hence, it surprised many that I wanted to work on my own terms and conditions.”

She continued, “They quoted examples of Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, and others who had changed their names. It was like a fashion then. They said ‘Waheeda Rehman’ was not sexy. But I was adamant since the name was given by my parents and I love it.”

Rehman also said, “Guru Dutt and Raj Khosla were shocked that I had my own expectations even before working with them. They didn’t utter a word for three days but finally agreed to retain my original name.”

On the professional front, Waheeda Rehman was last seen in Skater Girl, which came out in 2021.

For more throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

