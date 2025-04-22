When we talk about Hindi Cinema, we cannot complete the discussion without mentioning the journey of Hindi music. And as soon as we talk about the musical journey of Hindi Cinema, we cannot do it without talking about lyricists. The magicians who penned beauties which are etched in our souls. But when we talk about journalists, most of this generation might know only two names – Javed Akhtar and Gulzar!

The two stalwarts of the music industry are gems that have some great records in their names. While Gulzar has 13 Filmfare Awards for Best Lyrics, the maximum for a lyricist, Javed Akhtar had a record for maximum nominations in a single year – Aisa Des Hai Mera, Tere Liye, Main Yahan Hoon from Veer Zara, Yeh Tara from Swades and Main Hoon Naa’s title track in 2005.

However, do you know there is one lyrical record that was made in the 60’s and has not been broken yet? The record has been held by Shakeel Badayuni since 1961, and many lyrics tried breaking it but missed it! The record for the maximum number of consecutive wins!

Badayuni is known for writing melodies like Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki, Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Beqarar Kar Ke Hume Yun Na Jaaiye. He won his first Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics in 1961, which was also his first nomination for Chaudhvin Ka Chand. In fact, he competed with his own Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya!

Following his win in 1961, Shakeel Badayuni also won the Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics in 1962 and 1963 as well. In 1962, Husn wale tera jawab nahi from Gharana beat an iconic song like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, written by Shailendra. In 1963, Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil from Bees Saal Baad, won against Hasrat Jaipuri’s Ae Gulbadan, and Raja Mehdi Ali Khan’s Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

Kahin Deep Kahin Dil was also the last win for Badayuni. His association with Naushad was very successful. During his last days, he had to struggle with Tuberculosis, and it was Naushad who paid him 10 times more than his actual fee. Naushad helped his colleague and made him write songs for three films, in a sanatorium where he was getting his treatment!

Shakeel Badayuni passed away in 1970, succumbing to diabetes complications at the age of 53.

For more throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kishore Kumar Was Given Only One Line In This Blockbuster Song – Here’s How Mohd Rafi Tricked His Rival To Deliver The Most Iconic Qawwali Of Hindi Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News