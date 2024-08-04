Kishore Kumar is one of the most legendary singers who pushed Indian Cinema to new heights. The late singer-actor was one of the most celebrated in Hindi films. Be it funny appearances as the lead actor in films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Dilli Ka Thugs or brilliantly sung songs like Ek Chatur Naar.

Ashok Kumar’s younger brother, Kishore, always wanted to be a singer despite his elder brother wanting him to be an actor. However, he nailed both art forms. At one point, he became the most established singer in the industry and the only rival to Mohd Rafi.

Kishore Kumar was shot to fame in the industry, and people started debating about GOAT. Suddenly, an unsaid line was drawn between him and Mohd Rafi. However, the Roop Tera Mastana singer always maintained that he has only respect for his rival Mohd Rafi.

In fact, Kishore Kumar and Mohd Rafi became one of the most iconic duos in Hindi cinema. It was once that Rafi tricked him into singing one line to bring perfection to the best Qawwali from the Hindi Cinema.

Kishore Kumar and Mohd Rafi both lent their voices for Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna’s classic Amar Akbar Anthony. And who doesn’t remember Parda hai Parda from the film. The song was crooned by Mohd Rafi. But when it was shot, one line was picturized on Amitabh Bachchan. However, the voice and lyrics were the same – Mohd Rafi singing Akbar Mera Naam Nahi Hai. But the fact was, Akbar was played by Rishi Kapoor!

During the edit, the scene was making no sense and Mohd Rafi was requested to record one line again – Akbar Tera Naam Nahi Hai. But Mohd Rafi was not available to sing the line. After much thinking he suggested the team to make Kishore Kumar record it. But the entire team of Amar Akbar Anthony, including Manmohan Desai was scared to approach Kishore Kumar to sing only one line.

The team begged Mohd Rafi to do what was needed since everyone knew Kishore Kumar would not say no to him. Mohd Rafi also knew that Kishore wouldn’t deny his request. For the film’s sake, he requested Kishore to sing the one line and explain the entire discontinuity.

As expected, Kishore Kumar immediately jumped to sing one line for the most iconic Qawwali of Indian Cinema. The one line was – Akbar tera naam nahi hai, which was picturized on Amitabh Bachchan!

