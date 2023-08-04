Kishore Kumar was a mastmaula aadmi! As they say. The yoodling king of this industry who made his mark as a brilliant singer and an actor. However, the latter part of his profile was not wished at all by him. It was his elder brother Ashok Kumar who wanted Kishore to rule the industry as an actor and earn better, achieving star status. However, KK was never much interested in becoming an actor and used to find ways to create trouble in some way or the other.

Interestingly the recently released web series Jubilee’s main character played by Aparshakti Khurrana was loosely inspired by Ashok Kumar. There was a character in the series, who played Aparshkti’s brother whom he wanted to launch as a hero but he wanted to be a singer. That character was allegedly inspired by the Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi actor’s life.

Coming back to Kishore Kumar, he was not as much interested in becoming a hero, but his brother was adamant about making him one. An incident by Lehren Retro narrates how Ashok Kumar once got his playful younger brother cast in a film where Dev Anand played the lead.

In one of the shots, Kishore ji had to hurl abuses at Dev Anand. He was totally not interested in the film. To everyone’s surprise, when the shot started rolling he actually started hurling abuses at Dev Anand. However, he was very much aware of his elder brother’s fury.

Being the prankster he was, Times Now Hindi, narrates the same incident quoting, before the director could say cut, Kishore Kumar ran away from the sets after abusing Dev Anand. The reason allegedly might have been the angst against his brother for not making peace with Kishore Kumar’s dream of becoming a singer and not an actor.

Old anecdotes say that he did the same with Hrishikesh Mukherjee who wanted to cast him in Anand. He shaved off his head and ran everywhere in joy saying, “What will Hrishi Da do now.” The incident was narrated by Gulzar in one of his interviews. Kishore Kumar was a blessed actor, as natural as he could be.

He starred in many films including Tamasha, Adhikar, Naukari, Baap Re Baap, Bhai Bhai, Mem Sahib, Dilli Ka Thug, Shararat to name a few. His last film was released in 2013 titled Love In Bombay. The film was made in 1971. It was directed and produced by the actor Joy Mukherjee but could not be released at that time during lack of funds. After Joy Mukherjee’s death, his son made efforts to release the film.

