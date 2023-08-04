Karan Johar has been grabbing all the headlines with a recent interview about his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The director made a comeback after a seven years hiatus. He last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. He was supposed to direct the magnum opus Takht, but the film never took off due to a bloated budget. He switched to Rocky Aur Rani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

KJo, has been recently making a lot of confessions regarding his new film. He told how nervous he was. He even revealed that a certain scene in the film was inspired by his life. Now talking about his life, the filmmakers presented his life on a platter when he released his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy.

The book had a lot of revelations by Karan Johar about his life and one such revelation was regarding his wisdom on oral s*x. The Dharma Productions‘ head was a little naive at school, and his knowledge about s*x life was zero to very little. He revealed how they misled him regarding intrinsic details about self-pleasure. While Karan made an appearance on Neha Dhupia‘s show a few years ago, he was asked about the story behind 3-4 blowj*bs a day.

The filmmaker revealed a hilarious incident that led him to claim such an outrageous lie. He narrated, “I was in school and I was misinformed about many things. So there were three brat boys, who used to sit behind me, decided to tell me that this four-letter word that begins with ‘F’ is a sweet. There began my ‘education’, and then they told me about blowj*b.”

Karan Johar continued, “They said you know what a blowj*b is – take off all your clothes, lie down in bed, put your fan on full speed – that’s a blowj*b. I said what is the problem with this? I have had many such blowj*bs every day. Then they were like ‘oh then you must tell people that you have had 3-4 blowj*bs every day.”

And that is how the story behind blowj*bs actually originated. In his autobiography Karan even revealed about not enjoying p*rn and having s*x with an escort once however, he visited her twice. We’ll keep that story for some other day.

