Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given several blockbusters films, and often his films have left a lasting impression on an entire generation. One of his films that is still loved is Kal Ho Na Ho, which was released in 2003. However, we have unearthed a deleted scene from the film that will leave you stunned.

The movie still makes us feel good, even though it has been 19 years since it made us laugh, cry, and smile uncontrollably while watching it. The story that won our hearts, however, contains some additional exquisite scenes that were omitted from the final cut but are just as priceless as the film.

These deleted scenes included one with a Pakistan-Indian viewpoint. In the deleted scene, Preity Zinta can be seen delivering the news to senior citizens from Pakistan and India who were gathered in an elderly community centre. As if that weren’t enough, a sequence from the same community centre was also deleted from the Shah Rukh Khan movie’s final cut.

Notably, the chopped scene was a unique interpretation of the well-known Kal Ho Na Ho’s diary scene, wherein Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) snatches Rohit’s diary. The chapter he had actually written about Naina (Preity Zinta) is what he starts reading now, though.

The scenario continues King Khan‘s speech, which we saw in the movie. Almost everyone in the room begins to cry as he finishes reading the diary aloud to the group, much like us.

Watch the deleted scene below:

These deleted scenes from Kal Ho Na Ho will whisk you away from the film’s story, and you will sit and put these missing pieces together in the narrative. So which one of the deleted scenes from Shah Rukh Khan starrer did you like? Let us know in the comments.

