Over the last few years, Disha Patani has steadily built an image as a high-energy action star with a stylized screen presence. Now, that action-driven image is moving beyond Bollywood. The actress has officially entered the international space with The Portal of Force, and the first glimpse of it is already creating conversation.

Disha Patani Steps Into A Bigger Action Space With The Portal Of Force

The trailer of The Portal of Force has now been released, introducing the audience to a large-scale supernatural conflict between two ancient factions, the Statiguards and the Holiguards. The film marks the beginning of the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, a new cinematic universe created by Lado Okhotnikov.

Disha plays Jessica, a central figure caught between the two opposing sides. According to the trailer, the character is positioned as “the Chosen One” and appears to be connected to both factions through her lineage. The story hints that her decisions could influence not just the ongoing conflict but humanity’s future as well.

The film, The Portal of Force, marks Disha Patani’s first major international project featuring several Hollywood actors. The cast includes Kevin Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, and Tyrese Gibson.

Disha Shares Her Experience Working On The Film

Speaking of the project, Disha said, “I’ve waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project. Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying – but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself. You realize that storytelling transcends language and geography — honesty on screen is universal. I’ve always loved action, and to bring what I’ve learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering.”

Even as she prepares for her international debut, Disha Patani is also working on her upcoming Hindi film Awarapan 2. Meanwhile, The Portal Of Force has already started attracting attention online for its fantasy-action setup and Disha’s entry into a global franchise-style universe.

The Portal Of Force Trailer

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