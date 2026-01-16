Disha Patani is a familiar face in the Hindi film industry. Additionally, Talwinder Singh Sidhu has managed to establish himself in the Punjabi music industry. Recently, Disha Patani and Talwinder were spotted together, which has led to a significant amount of buzz online. Both of them have managed to establish their careers and have seen their net worth soar recently. Here is a simple breakdown of what each of them is worth today.

Disha Patani’s Net Worth & Income

Disha Patani has worked in films, ads, and digital content for many years. Most reports place her net worth at around Rs. 75 crore. She usually charges Rs. 5 to 7 crore for a film and Rs. 1 to 1.5 crore for brand deals. These earnings form a major part of her income.

She also has two homes in Mumbai. One is estimated to be approximately. Rs. 6 crore, and her other home is priced around Rs. 5 crore. Coming to her car collection, it includes Mercedes-Benz S450, Range Rover Sport, and Audi A6. Thus, her preferences reflect her love for luxury cars (as per Siasat.com).

Her steady presence in films and advertising keeps her earnings strong. She remains one of the younger stars with a solid financial standing, with Bollywood hits such as Baaghi 2 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to her name. Her upcoming Hindi films, Welcome to the Jungle and O’Romeo, could further cement her position in Bollywood.

Talwinder Singh Sidhu’s Net Worth

Talwinder Singh Sidhu, commonly referred to as Talwiinder, is a singer, music producer, and songwriter from Tarn Taran, Punjab. His genres include Punjabi Folk with electronica, R&B, and Pop. It is his blend of genres that has helped him stand distinct among the indie artists.

He maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal matters and always keeps his face hidden. All such things have resulted in people being curious about him. His songs ‘Khayaal’ and ‘Nasha’ got a huge response on social media platforms. He has also worked with Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh, which shows how far his reach has grown.

Reports estimate his net worth at around Rs. 11.5 crore. His income comes from music releases, shows, and digital streams. His journey is still building, but he has already made a strong start.

Who Has The Higher Net Worth?

Disha Patani’s total earnings are much higher than Talwiinder’s current figures. Her film fees, brand deals, and properties give her a clear lead.

Together, both have a combined net worth of about Rs. 86.5 crore. Their steady growth and rising fame continue to keep fans interested, especially now that they are often spoken about together.

