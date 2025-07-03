Disha Patani is the newest addition to Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film with Vishal Bharadwaj, whose working title is Arjun Ustara. The actress has come on board to film two back-to-back song sequences with Kapoor. The project has already garnered significant buzz and with the two “massy dance dhamaka” on the cards, the excitement will only skyrocket.

Kapoor is already known for his magnetic screen presence and dance prowess. With the new project, he will set the screen and stage on fire once again. Patani’s addition will further elevate the momentum of the dance numbers.

What Is Known About Shahid Kapoor & Disha Patani’s Dance Numbers From Arjun Ustara?

A source close to the production revealed that massive sets have been constructed for the songs, both of which promise to be visual spectacles. The tracks would also mark the first time Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani will share the screen and the dance floor. The unexpected pairing has already sparked enthusiasm and is being hailed as one of Bollywood’s freshest in recent times.

“Both songs have the moves and the beats that Shahid’s songs are known to have,” the source said. “The appeal of both is completely different, but the wide mass appeal that comes standard with every Shahid song is common to both numbers. And with Shahid and Disha pairing up for the first time ever, fans are in for a visual treat—they’re bringing serious style and energy to both tracks,” they added.

Director Vishal Bharadwaj also welcomed Patani onboard with a social media post. He wrote, “ Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor.”

What To Expect From Arjun Ustara?

Arjun Ustara is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most-talked-about films of the year. Shahid Kapoor, known for his portrayal of layered and intense characters, will play the titular role. The movie is slated for a December release and will offer a powerful story, an exciting cast, and dance-packed tracks.

With Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling and Kapoor’s transformative performances, expectations are sky-high, and fans can be ready to witness yet another cinematic experience from the actor and director to remember.

