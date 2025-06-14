Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses of the present time and has worked with several renowned personalities. However, the road to this position was not easy, as she was replaced from her first film. However, the actress did not lose hope, and her hard work is doing all the talking now. Keep scrolling for the full story.

She started her journey as a model and was the first runner-up of the Ponds Femina Miss India Indore 2013. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej, and then she took Bollywood by storm in 2016. She became the national crush after appearing in a music video with Tiger Shroff and then in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides acting, she is also a skilled dancer and a fashion influencer with millions of followers on Instagram.

When Disha Patani lost her launch film

In an interview with Hindustan Times [via India Today] several years ago, Disha Patani revealed that she was removed from her first film just before it was about to start filming. The actress recalled, “A film was supposed to start, and they replaced me with someone else. That was my launch film.” She did not give up on her dreams but took it positively.

She continued, “But everything happens for a reason. I learned early that rejections make you stronger.” The actress also spoke about her initial days when she left home with big dreams.

Disha Patani opened up about her struggles before stardom

Disha said, “I was living alone, making my own money, and never asked my family [for money]. I came to Mumbai with Rs 500 and after a point, I didn’t have any money. I used to go for a lot of auditions, mostly for TV commercials, as there was this constant pressure on me that if I don’t get a job this month, how I will pay my rent.”

Disha Patani turned 33 yesterday, and she posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram. Her fans showered her with love, wishing and blessing her on the special day. Owing to her hard work, she has come a long way in her career and has a lot more to offer in the upcoming future. Her fans will always support her and laud her for her hard work.

