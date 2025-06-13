Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Price: Aamir Khan's Rejection Lost Him 3rd Biggest Bollywood Deal On OTT

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is making all kinds of right noises at the box office. The sports dramedy is all set to arrive in the theaters on June 20, 2025, and all eyes are on the records the film is all set to make. But before that, we thought of pondering a record that Aamir Khan probably missed!

Aamir Khan Rejected A Huge OTT Deal?

Reports suggest that Aamir Khan rejected a huge OTT deal for the film. The rumored amount for selling the streaming rights of the film on this OTT giant was quoted as a whopping 125 crore! However, Aamir Khan has rejected the idea, and rumors hint that he might have opted for the pay-per-view model through YouTube!

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Deal – 3rd Biggest For Bollywood?

If Sitaare Zameen Par was actually offered 125 crore to sell its streaming rights, then this is the biggest offer made to a Bollywood film. However, after rejecting the offer, the film lost the chance to become the third biggest OTT deal for a Bollywood film!

Aamir Khan’s Film Was Offered 4.1% Higher Price Than Jawan!

Aamir Khan‘s upcoming film was reportedly offered 4.1% higher price than the OTT deals offered to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal! Both films were acquired by Netflix at a price of 120 crore each!

Sitaare Zameen Par Misses The Third Spot!

While we cannot confirm who offered 125 crore to Sitaare Zameen Par and buy its streaming rights but what is certain is that the film has missed the chance to become the third biggest OTT deal for a Bollywood film beating Shah Rukh Khan’s two top grossers Pathaan and Jawan!

Here are the biggest OTT deal prices offered to Bollywood films.

Dunki: 155 crore Love And War: 130 crore | Singham Again : 130 crore Jawan: 120 crore | Animal: 120 crore Pathaan: 100 crore Sikandar: 85 crore

