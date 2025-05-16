It would be safe to say that Aamir Khan must work really hard to regain the trust of the audience. He’s coming up with the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, but the response isn’t at par. Sitaare Zameen Par is releasing in theatres on June 20, 2025. Currently, the opening day predictions remain underwhelming. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with its predecessor.

How much did Taare Zameen Par earn on day 1?

In 2007, Taare Zameen Par made a promising start, raking in 2.62 crores on its opening day. The word-of-mouth was super strong, and it eventually became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2007.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Taare Zameen Par below:

Day 1: 2.62 crores

Weekend 1: 9.65 crores

Week 1: 16.57 crores

Lifetime Total: 62.50 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Taare Zameen Par Box Office Day 1

The trailer could not create the much-needed impact. As of today, Sitaare Zameen Par isn’t among the top 10 most-anticipated movies on IMDb. In fact, only 4.6K users have shown their interest on BookMyShow while the other Bollywood biggies stand much higher – War 2 (68.3K), Housefull 5 (48.2K)

As predicted earlier, based on the trailer reception, Sitaare Zameen Par could open in the range of 7-9 crores. Even if one considers an average of 8 crores, the sports comedy drama will likely open 205% higher than its predecessor, Taare Zameen Par. However, considering it is an Aamir Khan film, the opening figures should at least be in the double-digit score.

However, it is to be noted that Aamir Khan is returning to the big screens after back-to-back flops with Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs Of Hindostan. The content must be strong enough to pull the audience to theatres, or it will soon become a passable affair like Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the sports comedy drama revolves around people with intellectual disabilities. It stars Genelia D’Souza as the leading lady. As per reports, it is a remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Beats Dabangg & 2 Bollywood Biggies, Now Chasing Singham Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News