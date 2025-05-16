Ajay Devgn very well managed to make a mark with Raid 2. It is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The crime thriller has now surpassed Salman Khan‘s Dabangg at the Indian box office and is chasing the lifetime collections of Singham Returns. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 15.

Misses the 3 crore streak

There is no visible competition until the arrival of Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025. However, there are two big Hollywood releases (Final Destination Bloodlines and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) and the impact is to be seen. With a freeway so far, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial has maintained a good momentum at the Indian box office. On day 15, Raid 2 earned 2.98 crore, as per the official figures. It witnessed a drop of 10% compared to 3.32 crore earned on Wednesday.

Raid 2 unfortunately missed the three crore steak by an inch on day 15. Albeit, the overall collections in India have concluded at 140.22 crores net.

Take a look at the two-week breakdown of Raid 2 below:

Week 1: 98.89 crores (extended 8-day week)

(extended 8-day week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Total: 140.22 crores

It’s Ajay Devgn vs Ajay Devgn!

Raid 2 is currently the 72nd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Dabangg (139 crores), Gully Boy (139.38 crores), and Dream Girl (139.70 crores). It is now chasing Ajay Devgn’s own Singham Returns, which minted 141 crores at the Indian box office.

Profits

The crime thriller is made on an estimated budget of 90 crores. This means, the makers have been able to yield returns of 50.22 crores so far.

Here’s how we calculate profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Raid 2 has minted profits of 55.8% so far. It will become a ‘hit’ once the profits hit 100%.

